Tom Brady announces endorsement deal with Aston Martin
Tom Brady continues to get cooler and cooler — or just richer and richer — by the day.
On Friday, Brady and luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin announced that they have signed an endorsement contract. Brady made sure to note on Instagram that he is “no James Bond,” but some of his fans would probably beg to differ.
Aston Martin also shared a video featuring the New England Patriots quarterback:
Aston Martin and Tom Brady unite – Today we announce the start of a new long-term partnership with @TomBrady. In collaboration with Aston Martin’s VP & Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman, Brady and Reichman will explore their affinity for The Love of Beautiful via a new content series entitled Category of One, premiering later this year. #AstonMartin #TomBrady #Beautiful #DB11 #Design
Between the Aston Martin deal and the big video game news we received a week ago, Brady appears to be soaking up every last penny he can as he enters the twilight of his NFL career. No wonder he never cares about being the highest-paid QB in the league.