Tom Brady announces endorsement deal with Aston Martin

Tom Brady continues to get cooler and cooler — or just richer and richer — by the day.

On Friday, Brady and luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin announced that they have signed an endorsement contract. Brady made sure to note on Instagram that he is “no James Bond,” but some of his fans would probably beg to differ.

I’m no James Bond but… Proud to announce my new partnership with @astonmartinlagonda! A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on May 19, 2017 at 5:03am PDT

Aston Martin also shared a video featuring the New England Patriots quarterback:

Between the Aston Martin deal and the big video game news we received a week ago, Brady appears to be soaking up every last penny he can as he enters the twilight of his NFL career. No wonder he never cares about being the highest-paid QB in the league.