Tom Brady files a series of oddball ‘TB12’ trademarks

Have you ever wanted some Tom Brady bed sheets? How about a Tom Brady medicine ball or a Tom Brady meal kit complete with fresh fruits and organic seeds?

If any of those things interest you, good news — you’re in luck!

The New England Patriots superstar quarterback has continued his recent run of TB12 trademark filings, this time including the aforementioned materials along with sleepwear, athletic wear, specific attire, kettle bells, jump ropes and just about anything else you can think of.

The filings and applications were officially made by Yee & Dubin Sports, a Los Angeles-based company run by Brady’s agent, Don Yee, as recently as the fall. They only add to the massive number of previous TB12 trademarks, which include anything from a nutrition manual to the TB12 Sports Therapy Center located at Gillette Stadium.

Brady and Yee have also filed a trademark for TB12 educational services, which will provide seminars certified instructors, athletic trainers and nutritional experts.

Many of the products can be purchased at the official TB12 store, which will soon include a new round of inventory following these filings.