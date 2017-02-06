Tom Brady concerned his game jersey from Super Bowl was stolen

Tom Brady was concerned after winning the Super Bowl on Sunday that his game-worn jersey was stolen out of his locker.

Brady led the New England Patriots to a 34-28 overtime win over Atlanta and took home MVP honors for the game. He apparently took off his jersey in his locker and then could not find it.

“It was right here. I know exactly where I put it,” Brady said, according to USA Today.

Brady then asked for help from security and the team’s equipment staff to locate the jersey.

Brady was seen on video even telling owner Robert Kraft that he couldn’t find the jersey:

Brady seemed to mellow out, joking that the jersey would end up being sold online the next day.

Whoever has the jersey has one impressive keepsake.