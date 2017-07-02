Tom Brady addresses Gisele’s concussion comments

New England Patriot quarterback Tom Brady addressed wife Gisele’s concussion comments — sort of — in his first interview since they were made.

Gisele said back in May that Brady had suffered a concussion in 2016, which the NFL had no record of. Brady spoke to E:60 in June, and in an interview that aired Sunday, ESPN’s Kevin Neghandi asked him a question about how much his wife knows about his injuries.

“She’s there every day,” Brady said, via John Breech of CBS Sports. “I mean, we go to bed in the same bed every night, so I think she knows when I’m sore, she knows when I’m tired, she knows when I get hit. We drive home together [from games]. But, she also knows how well I take care of myself. She’s a very concerned wife and very loving.”

It’s not a denial, but Brady was never asked for one. His agent’s statement on this is probably the last word we’ll get on it.