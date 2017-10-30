Tom Brady hopes that Jimmy Garoppolo will be a good QB

Tom Brady is hoping for the best for his former teammate, Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo was traded by the New England Patriots to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night for a second-round pick. He had been Brady’s backup since being drafted in the second round in 2014, and now he’ll get his chance to be a starter.

Brady was interviewed by Westwood One’s Jim Gray on Monday night after the trade and shared positive wishes for Garoppolo.

“Jimmy was a great teammate and a great friend and he always will be. I want nothing but the very best for him,” Brady told Gray. “He’s earned the trust of his teammates and the respect of his teammates and that’s all you can ask for as a player.

Gray then asked Brady whether he thinks Garoppolo will be a good QB.

“Well, I certainly hope so,” Brady said. “He’s put in all the effort. I’ve watched him for the three and half years and really enjoyed working with him and hopefully he goes on and does a great job.”

Brady was also asked what the trade says about his future considering it seems the Patriots are standing by him as their franchise QB for several more years. He deflected that query for the most part. He also deflected a question about his future backup and whether Brian Hoyer will sign with the team.

You can listen to audio of the interview below: