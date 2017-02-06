Tom Brady thinks James White should have won Super Bowl MVP

If it were up to Tom Brady, James White would have been named Super Bowl MVP.

Brady told reporters at his press conference Monday that the Patriots running back is like his “oldest son” and deserved the hardware.

“I think James White deserves it,” Brady said, via Conor Orr of NFL Network. “It’d be nice for him. It took a real team effort.

“White is like my oldest son. He just does everything right and you can never get mad at him because even if he doesn’t make the play, he feels worse about it than you do. He’s just the best teammate. He’s an incredible player. He’s been that way since he really assumed that big role when Dion [Lewis] got hurt last year. I’m so proud of him and everything he’s accomplished. I’ve seen him grow from a rookie to working his tail off to become a big factor in all of these games.”

White certainly had a case. The Brady storyline was always going to win out, but White’s 14 catches were a Super Bowl record, and he added 110 yards and three total touchdowns – including the game winner – to his haul.