Tom Brady shouts out Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacoby Brissett with ‘Hangover’ reference

Tom Brady lit up the stat sheet in his team’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game, but the three-time Super Bowl MVP does not want people to forget about the little guys that helped the New England Patriots get to where they are.

On Monday, Brady gave his backup quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett some love with a hilarious reference from the movie “The Hangover.”

In case you need a refresher, here’s Alan’s original speech:

Brady is actually one of the most underrated athletes when it comes to funny social media activity (here’s another example), so we’re not surprised by the post. We’re also not surprised he decided to deflect some attention away from himself after punching his ticket to the Super Bowl for the seventh time in his career.