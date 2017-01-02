Tom Brady praises Josh McDaniels: ‘The best in the NFL’

Josh McDaniels seems likely to get another head coaching job this offseason, and he has a ringing endorsement from one of the NFL’s elite players.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was full of praise for McDaniels, his offensive coordinator, in an interview with WEEI’s Kirk & Callahan.

“I see why there is a lot of interest and there should be because I think he’s the best in the NFL,” Brady said, via Ryan Hannable of WEEI. “Great coaches get opportunities and he’s fortunate to be in a position where he should get them because he’s earned it. I would hate to lose him, but I think it’s always aspirational for a coach because it’s great to lead a team, lead an organization.

“He’s been spectacular in every way for me. I could never be the player that I am without him and he challenges me every week. I have so much confidence in him as a coach and his abilities and the way he leads our offense. He’s spectacular and it would be tough to lose him. We certainly aren’t going to lose him in the next two weeks. Like I said, I hope he doesn’t for my own personal sake, but I can understand all those reasons why these other teams would want him to lead their organization.”

McDaniels is likely on his way to a new job one way or another. His first coaching stint in Denver wasn’t successful, as he went just 11-17, but perhaps he’s learned from it. Brady, at least, seems to love him.