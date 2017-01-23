Tom Brady and Matt Ryan are texting buddies

It turns out Super Bowl quarterbacks Tom Brady and Matt Ryan keep in touch off the field.

Brady, the Patriots’ quarterback told WEEI on Monday that he texts Atlanta’s Ryan on a regular basis during the season.

“We’ve kind of kept in touch over the years,” Brady said Monday, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “I’m always sending him texts over the course of the season and vice versa. I have a lot of respect for Matt. I like him a lot as a person, as a player, as a leader.”

Brady began following Ryan when the Falcons quarterback was playing at nearby Boston College. The two teams practiced against each other in 2010 as well.

“I got to see him up close and talk to him quite a bit,” Brady said. “Matt is a classy guy and a great quarterback.”

Brady and Ryan are clearly cordial, even if not at wolf pack levels. They’re both playing at an extremely high level, which should make for an entertaining contest.