Tom Brady still missing Super Bowl jersey next morning

Tom Brady’s game jersey went missing after the New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl Sunday night, and he still could not track it down as of Monday morning.

“I put it in my bag and I came out and it wasn’t there anymore,” Brady explained. “It’s unfortunate, because that’s a nice piece of memorabilia. If it shows up on eBay or something, somebody let me know. I’ll try to track that down.”

Cameras captured Brady telling Patriots owner Robert Kraft that he couldn’t find the jersey, and the two joked about it turning up on the internet. You can see a video of the conversation here.

“Those are pretty special ones to keep, but what can you do?” Brady said Monday. “I’ll take the ring and that’s good enough for me.”

If the jersey was in fact stolen, it goes without saying that somebody made off with a valuable item. Brady is now the only quarterback in NFL history to win five championships and four Super Bowl MVPs. The jersey is likely worth thousands.