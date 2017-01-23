Tom Brady says he has ‘no animosity’ towards Roger Goodell

The New England Patriots are just one win away from giving Roger Goodell one of the most emphatic middle fingers in sports history, but Tom Brady insists he is not thinking about that.

After the Patriots dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game Sunday night, Gary Meyers of the New York Daily News asked Brady if the thought of Goodell having to hand his team the Lombardi Trophy in two weeks gives him any added incentive.

“I have no animosity towards anybody. I’m a very loving person,” Brady said. “I want to win for my family and I want to win for my teammates and my coaches and our fans.”

While Brady is not your average human, that is still very difficult to believe. Anyone who had to serve a four-game suspension for possibly being “generally aware” of a ball deflation scheme that may or may not have existed would feel slighted. Despite missing 25 percent of the regular season, Brady just had one of the most impressive years of his career. Capping it off with a fifth Super Bowl ring would be almost unfathomable.

In true Patriot fashion, Brady is always going to let his play do the talking. He’ll let fans and the team’s radio broadcast crew worry about taunting Goodell, just like they did Sunday night. Although, Brady claims he didn’t hear the Goodell chants that were sparked by Scott Zolak holding up this sign.

“I didn’t hear it,” Brady said. “I didn’t hear anything. They were chanting all game.”

He heard it. He hears everything, and that is part of the reason he is the greatest quarterback to ever live. Brady is a master at keeping the chip on his shoulder no matter how much he wins on the football field or in life. If you think Goodell’s incompetence hasn’t helped Brady this season, you’re crazy.