Tom Brady shares thoughts on Patriots teammates skipping White House

Several New England Patriots players have already said they will not visit the White House to be honored for winning the Super Bowl, but the MVP of the big game sounds as if he is planning to make the trip to Washington, D.C.

In an appearance on PFT Live with Mike Florio Tuesday, Brady said his teammates are free to make their own choices but tried to downplay the political aspect of the White House trip.

“It really is a great experience. Putting politics aside, it never really was a political thing for me,” Brady said. “It was always something that was a privilege to do because it means you won a championship and get to experience something cool with your teammates.

“Everyone has their own choice. It’s the offseason. These days are valuable to everybody. You only get so much time with your family and friends. If people don’t want to go, they don’t want to go and that’s their choice.”

Brady caused a stir in 2015 when he skipped the White House visit after New England’s fourth Super Bowl win, but he reiterated on Tuesday that he had a family obligation.

The list of Patriots players who will not visit the nation’s capital and president Donald Trump is up to five and could grow more. Like team owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick, Brady is a known Trump supporter. Kraft also shared his thoughts on players skipping the White House this week. You can read those comments here.