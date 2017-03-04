Tom Brady poses with his shirt from NFL combine

While many soon-to-be NFL players are showing what they can do at this year’s NFL Combine, Tom Brady reflected on his time in front of scouts and general managers.

17 years ago, Brady didn’t wow very many at the annual event held in Indianapolis and ended up being drafted in the sixth round, No. 199 overall. On Friday, Brady posted a photo of himself on Instagram wearing the shirt he wore when he participated in the combine. He also included some of what scouts said about him.

Brady is one of many who have blossomed despite being not projected to do so. He is, of course, now considered by some to be the greatest quarterback of all-time. Not too bad for a guy who posted some of the worst measurable seen by a quarterback. Another example is Antonio Brown, who earlier this week tweeted a scouting report that said he would “struggle to create separation” and “does not like to work.” Now, he’s the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL.