Tom Brady poses with his shirt from NFL combine
While many soon-to-be NFL players are showing what they can do at this year’s NFL Combine, Tom Brady reflected on his time in front of scouts and general managers.
17 years ago, Brady didn’t wow very many at the annual event held in Indianapolis and ended up being drafted in the sixth round, No. 199 overall. On Friday, Brady posted a photo of himself on Instagram wearing the shirt he wore when he participated in the combine. He also included some of what scouts said about him.
I found my combine shirt from 17 years ago and it got me thinking. This is what they said about me then….. Poor build, Skinny, Lacks great physical stature and strength, Lacks mobility and ability to avoid the rush, Lacks a really strong arm, Can’t drive the ball downfield, Does not throw a really tight spiral, System-type player who can get exposed if forced to ad lib, Gets knocked down easily As @edelman11 always reminds me … "You can prove em right or you can prove em wrong!" Good luck to all of you this weekend!!
Brady is one of many who have blossomed despite being not projected to do so. He is, of course, now considered by some to be the greatest quarterback of all-time. Not too bad for a guy who posted some of the worst measurable seen by a quarterback. Another example is Antonio Brown, who earlier this week tweeted a scouting report that said he would “struggle to create separation” and “does not like to work.” Now, he’s the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL.