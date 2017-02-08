Tom Brady says prognosis for mother Galynn is ‘good’

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was very fortunate to have his mother attend Super Bowl LI, as Galynn Brady has been battling an illness for well over a year. Fortunately, it sounds like things are looking up for her.

During his weekly appearance on the “Kirk & Callahan” program on WEEI Monday, Brady said his mother’s health is improving and that her “prognosis is good.”

“Mom’s doing better,” the four-time Super Bowl MVP said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “She’s been through a lot. My dad has been through a lot. It’s been a really hard year for them. Our prayers are with her. She’s the best mom in the world, so it was nice to win for her, nice for her to be there.

“She didn’t make it back to a game all season; it was so hard for them, but I just wanted her to try to get her rest. She’s been going through a lot, a lot of intensive treatment. But the prognosis is good. She’s not quite through it yet, but hopefully there is some healing energy from our game. We just love her so much. Hopefully she really turns a corner. We all pray for that.”

It’s hard to fathom how Brady was able to remain focused and have the season he did while dealing with his mother’s illness. The quarterback was clearly thrilled that his entire family (here’s one of their better photos) was able to make it to Houston. We wouldn’t be surprised if their presence and Galynn’s health helped fuel the greatest quarterback of all time.