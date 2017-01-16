Tom Brady reacts to Antonio Brown’s infamous locker room video

Pittsburgh Steelers had coach Mike Tomlin has unintentionally given the New England Patriots some bulletin board material heading into the AFC Championship Game, and he can thank Antonio Brown for that. Now that Tomlin’s locker room speech has been made public, what does Tom Brady have to say?

In his weekly interview with WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan Show” on Monday, Brady was asked about the video Brown shared on Facebook. The three-time Super Bowl MVP said he has not seen the clip, but he’s confident something like that would not fly with his team.

“That’s against our team policy, so I don’t think that would go over well with our coach,” Brady said. “Every coach has a different style. Our coach, he’s been in the league for 42 years and he’s pretty old school. He’s not into social media and I think he lets everyone know that.

“I think our team has a policy, we don’t show anything that should be private because he feels when we are inside our stadium, inside the walls, there has to be a degree of privacy that we have. What’s done in the locker room should stay in the locker room.”

Tomlin may not be old school, but he almost certainly did not want the world to know he referred to the Patriots as “a–holes.” In fact, part of the speech was about keeping a low profile heading into next Sunday.

Brown eventually deleted the video, but you can watch it here.

While Tomlin probably would have called any upcoming opponent an unflattering name, Brown has now given Bill Belichick an opportunity to play up the “disrespect” angle to his players this week. We’re not saying it will affect the outcome of the game, but that was not what Tomlin was looking to accomplish when he addressed his players.