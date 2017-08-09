Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski among Pats expected not to play in preseason opener

The New England Patriots will not be risking the health of many of their top players during their first preseason game.

According to The Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe, Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Brandin Cooks are among the stars who are not expected to play during Thursday’s preseason game against the Jaguars.

Some players could end up seeing action if the team decides that’s what they want, but it’s more likely that they hold those players out to avoid injuries.

The Patriots had a big offseason that saw them bring in Cooks, Stephon Gilmore and Kony Ealy among others. They are expected to make a run at back-to-back championships.