Tom Brady’s son had Devonta Freeman on his fantasy team

If Tom Brady needs a Super Bowl scouting report on Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman, he can just consult his son.

Brady said his oldest son Jack, age 9, hitched his wagon to Freeman in fantasy football, noting it with some amusement.

“My oldest son, he really knows the game. He had Devonta Freeman on his fantasy team, so he knows how good he is,” Brady said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “Benny is getting there, and my daughter wants to go to the games. They’re such a main focus now. It’s been great to be able to share it with them.”

We wonder if Brady’s son helped him stay fresh during his Deflategate suspension just like Mrs. Brady did. Hopefully Jack has been watching closely so Brady can share his Freeman insights with his defense.