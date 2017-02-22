Tom Brady jokes about stolen jersey with hilarious ‘suspect board’

Tom Brady is still searching for his missing Super Bowl jersey, and it appears he has not ruled out any suspects at this point.

Not even Julian Edelman.

On Wednesday, Brady shared a hilarious photo on Facebook of a “suspect board” that he has created. It includes Edelman, a character from “Lord of the Rings,” Lady Gaga and much, much more. Check it out:

Brady may be close to solving the crime, as he makes some very valid points with his investigation. Lady Gaga was suspended from wires during her Super Bowl LI halftime performance, so she could have made a quick escape. The O’Doyle family from “Billy Madison” is also capable of pulling off a heist like that. And if you think Edelman wouldn’t steal his own teammate’s jersey and tuck it safely under his bed, you must not have heard what Wes Welker said about Brady’s new favorite receiver a while back.

Authorities are still trying to figure out what happened to the jersey, which Brady’s camp has valued at around $500,000. Robert Kraft hinted that progress was being made in the investigation, but Brady’s suspect board tells another story.