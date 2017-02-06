Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jersey reportedly worth at least $100,000

Tom Brady was still unable to locate his game jersey from Super Bowl 51 as of Monday morning, and whoever stole it is now in possession of an incredibly valuable item.

ESPN’s Darren Rovell estimates that Brady’s jersey would be worth at least $100,000 if it sold at an auction. But given that it was likely stolen, it would have to be sold on the black market.

“You can’t put this on eBay, you can’t put it in a regular auction,” Rovell said. “I think the thief — let’s assume it’s a thief and not a misunderstanding — didn’t think through how this would go. You’re certainly not maximizing your earnings because you can’t post it in a public setting.”

Brady was clearly distraught about losing the jersey, and who can blame him? He was captured on camera after the game telling Patriots owner Robert Kraft that it had gone missing. You can see that video here.

With how many reporters and camera crews that were around, hopefully someone has information and/or video about how the jersey may have gone missing. Brady deserves to have it in his possession.