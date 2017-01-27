Tom Brady has more Super Bowl experience than entire Falcons roster

If experience is the most important factor in determining the outcome of a Super Bowl, the Atlanta Falcons may be screwed.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be appearing in his seventh Super Bowl a week from Sunday. Brady already had more Super Bowl appearances than any quarterback in NFL history when he made his sixth two years ago, so the latest will separate him from the pack even more. But what about his next opponent?

Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk pointed out something truly remarkable on Friday — Brady has more Super Bowl experience than the entire Falcons roster combined. Dwight Freeney is the only Falcons player who has appeared in multiple Super Bowls, having played in two with the Indianapolis Colts. Linebacker Philip Wheeler, safety Dashon Goldson and defensive tackle Courtney Upshaw are the only other Atlanta players who have played in a Super Bowl. That gives the NFC champs five Super Bowl appearances combined. Again, Brady already has six.

What does that mean? Perhaps nothing, but we always hear about how different the two weeks leading up to the Super Bowl are from any other game. NFL veterans and former players insist experience matters. At the very least, the Falcons will have to be aware of that and do their best to remain focused.

For what it’s worth, the Patriots may have to deal with some additional storylines in Houston that the Falcons won’t even have to give a second of thought. Each team has its own set of distractions leading up to the biggest American sporting event of the year. At the end of the day, the games are won and lost on the field. Execution and game planning are all that really matters.

But, damn, that Brady guy has had quite the career.