Ad Unit
Sunday, January 29, 2017

Tom Brady has interesting text in locker

January 29, 2017
by Grey Papke

Tom Brady

What motivates Tom Brady? He keeps certain reminders in his locker.

Anthony Gulizia of the Boston Globe shared a passage of “Paradoxical Commandments” Brady has hanging in his locker, and several portions are quite meaningful.

The bit about unfaithful friends probably rings quite true after Deflategate, as was the bit about creating and destroying. He probably understands the jealousy angle, too.

Basically, it’s an interesting insight on what gets Brady going. Plus, it’s probably a much more acceptable thing to most people than what has previously been spotted in his locker.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus