Tom Brady has interesting text in locker

What motivates Tom Brady? He keeps certain reminders in his locker.

Anthony Gulizia of the Boston Globe shared a passage of “Paradoxical Commandments” Brady has hanging in his locker, and several portions are quite meaningful.

#Patriots QB Tom Brady had Kent Keith's Paradoxical Commandments hanging in his locker. Can't take pictures, but here's the text pic.twitter.com/6AcYTPKjV0 — Anthony Gulizia (@AnthonyGulizia) January 29, 2017

The bit about unfaithful friends probably rings quite true after Deflategate, as was the bit about creating and destroying. He probably understands the jealousy angle, too.

Basically, it’s an interesting insight on what gets Brady going. Plus, it’s probably a much more acceptable thing to most people than what has previously been spotted in his locker.