Tom Brady weird diet includes avocado ice cream

One of the big reasons why Tom Brady has been able to have as much success as he’s enjoyed in the NFL at his age is his diet and fitness focus.

As Brady has gotten older, he’s taken more and more of an interest in keeping himself in as good condition as possible. That includes having a chef cooking up special foods for himself, wife Gisele, and their family.

Last year, Brady’s private chef Allen Campbell told Boston.com about what he cooks for the family:

So, 80 percent of what they eat is vegetables. [I buy] the freshest vegetables. If it’s not organic, I don’t use it. And whole grains: brown rice, quinoa, millet, beans. The other 20 percent is lean meats: grass-fed organic steak, duck every now and then, and chicken. As for fish, I mostly cook wild salmon.

Brady likes to eat foods that are anti-inflammatories. He doesn’t do white sugar, caffeine or dairy.

So what’s Brady’s treat? Another story highlighted the avocado ice cream he eats. Recently, Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett talked about it:

FWIW, Tom Brady still eats avocado ice cream. Jacoby Brissett: "To him, it’s the best thing in the world. … That’s what his ‘treat’ is.” — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) February 5, 2017

Brady is 39 and still at the top of his game. When you take this good care of your body, it tends to pay off.