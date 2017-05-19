Tom Brady’s agent says QB was not diagnosed with concussion last season

Tom Brady may have experienced concussion-like symptoms at some point during the 2016 NFL season, but the agent for the New England Patriots star says the quarterback was not diagnosed with a concussion.

Brady’s agent, Don Yee, delivered a statement to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday.

“Tom was not diagnosed with a concussion last year,” Yee said. “Many of the protocols and safeguards still are evolving, and it’s obviously a good thing the organization and everyone close to him is vigilant and always looking out for his health.”

Brady has never been listed on the injury report with a concussion. Despite that, his wife Gisele created some drama earlier this week when she said Brady suffered a concussion last season and has sustained more than one during his career.

One possible explanation could be that Brady hid his symptoms from the team and not his wife. Either way, the Patriots are unlikely to face any type of disciplinary action from the NFL. The Seattle Seahawks only received a warning earlier this offseason when it was revealed that they failed to disclose a knee injury Richard Sherman was playing through.

It wouldn’t make much sense for Gisele to fabricate a story like that, so there is probably some truth behind it. The doctor who discovered CTE praised Gisele for being a hero after she spoke out.