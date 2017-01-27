Tom Brady’s dad rips Roger Goodell: He doesn’t belong on same stage as my son

Tom Brady tends to keep quiet and not speak out a whole lot, but his father is a different story.

In an interview with Bay Area news station KRON on Friday, Tom Brady Sr. ripped NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell over the Deflategate scandal that led to the New England Patriots quarterback being suspended the first four games of the season.

“For what the league did to (Brady) and what Roger Goodell constantly lied about is beyond reprehensible as far as I’m concerned. He went on a witch hunt and went in way over his head and had to lie his way out in numerous ways and the reality is that Tommy never got suspended for deflating footballs,” Brady Sr. told KRON. “He got suspended because the court said that Roger Goodell could do anything he wanted to do to any player for any reason whatsoever. That’s what happened. The NFL admitted they had no evidence on him.”

Brady Sr. was asked about Goodell’s comments this week saying it would be an “honor” to hand the Super Bowl trophy to the Pats QB despite the scandal.

“It should be an honor because somebody that has Roger Goodell’s ethics doesn’t belong on any stage that Tom Brady is on,” Brady Sr. said.

When he has his father to stand up for him like that, Brady doesn’t really need to speak out much and defend himself. These sorts of impassioned defenses of his son are nothing new for Brady Sr., who once went on this epic rant defending his son on the radio.

Here is audio of the interview: