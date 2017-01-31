Tom Brady’s mom dealing with health issue

Tom Brady may have some extra motivation ahead of this year’s Super Bowl beyond trying to win his fifth championship.

According to a report from CSN New England’s Tom E. Curran, Brady’s mother has been dealing with a health issue the past year and a half that’s weighing on the family.

“It’s been a challenging year for my family, just for some personal reasons,” Brady said on Tuesday. “It’ll just be nice having everyone here watching us this weekend. That’s my mom and dad. They’ve been so supportive my entire life, it’s nice to be able to show them . . . to try to make them proud . . . My mom hasn’t been to a game this season. My dad has been to [only] one. It’s very atypical.”

Brady is close with his family, though he mostly keeps them out of the public eye. He did have some words for his dad, who stood up for him by slamming Roger Goodell in a recent interview with these comments.

When he does interviews on the field after games, Brady is known for saying “Hi mom!” which is something he did after beating Pittsburgh. You can bet he’ll be giving his mom a shoutout if he wins on Sunday. The good news is his parents are in Houston to attend the game.