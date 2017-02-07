Tom Brady’s son Benjamin was dabbing during Super Bowl Parade (Video)

The dab may have been dead after Cam Newton wore it out last season, but if anyone can bring it back it’s Tom Brady’s son.

During the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl victory parade on Tuesday, Brady’s son Benjamin rode on a float with his dad and worked the crowd. At one point, the little guy started dabbing.

As long as young Ben doesn’t enjoy The Dab when this guy does it, Patriots fans will have no problem embracing it for at least a day.