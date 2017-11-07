Tom Coughlin backs Jalen Ramsey after A.J. Green altercation

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey had one of the nastiest fights of the year this past weekend, resulting in dual ejections after punches were thrown.

Following a hard shove by Ramsey, Green completely lost his cool and promptly threw Ramsey to the ground with a WWE-style suplex before unleashing at least two haymakers.

AJ Green just had a massive meltdown. He punched a helmet twice. #CINvsJAX pic.twitter.com/xHqbRoH0FE — Maximiliano Bretos (@mbretosESPN) November 5, 2017

Following the ejections, Ramsey reportedly had to be restrained by stadium security when he attempted to find Green in the locker-room.

Meanwhile, Green shouldered the blame for his actions and vowed it would never happen again.

“I should have walked off in that whole situation,” Green said, via Jacksonville.com. “I definitely learned from this experience. It’s never going to happen again. Whatever the punishment, I accept it. I put myself in that situation.”

After reviewing the film, and despite the obvious punches thrown, the NFL decided not to suspend either player. However, fines are likely to be levied.

On Tuesday, Jaguars executive vice president of football operations, Tom Coughlin, backed Ramsey, saying the cornerback played aggressively, but never retaliated in the face of Green’s assault.

Tom Coughlin backs his guy, @jalenramsey after AJ Green altercation pic.twitter.com/NMvEl6OZFe — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) November 7, 2017

The push may have been a bit much, but other than that, Coughlin is spot on in his assessment. It was Green who took things to the next level and got violent, but at no point during the altercation did Ramsey fight back. Although he likely would have if they had run into each other in the locker-room.