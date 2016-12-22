Tom Coughlin reportedly ‘front-runner’ to be next Bills head coach

The Buffalo Bills are widely expected to fire head coach Rex Ryan at the end of the season, and there are rumblings that the team already knows who his replacement will be.

According to a report from Pro Football Weekly, Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula are comfortable firing Ryan after just two seasons because they are already setting their sights on Tom Coughlin becoming the team’s next coach.

The Way We Hear It, the Pegulas have been in conversations for some time now with Tom Coughlin, and Coughlin is the front-runner to be the next head coach of the Bills following this season. Reports of the Bills owners’ interest in Coughlin date back to last summer, and our sources are telling us that conversations began again a few weeks ago and that the interest is mutual. Unlike some former head coaches of Coughlin’s stature who need to be persuaded, coerced and wined and dined to return to the sidelines, Coughlin can’t wait. We are told he will jump at the first top job that is offered, which may be why the Bills appear ready to move on from Ryan so quickly.

ESPN’s John Clayton also said in a radio interview Wednesday that he believes Coughlin will be the guy in Buffalo if and when Ryan is dismissed.

John Clayton on @WGR550. Said he's hearing Bills will move on from Rex and Tyrod. If Rex is fired Clayton feels Tom Coughlin will be the guy — Howard WGR (@hsimon62) December 21, 2016

Coughlin has already been linked to another NFL job, but it would not be surprising if he prefers Buffalo.

At age 70, Coughlin would be a short-term solution for any team that hired him. Still, he has won two Super Bowls and is a big name that would create a lot of buzz. That alone gives him appeal.