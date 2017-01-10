Tom Coughlin will have full control over Jaguars roster

Tom Coughlin may have been hoping to land a head coaching job in the NFL this offseason, but the gig he took with the Jacksonville Jaguars should give him more than enough of the football fix he is seeking.

In a breakdown of the moves the Jaguars made within their organization Monday, Ryan O’Halloran of the Florida Times-Union reported that Coughlin will have final say over the 53-man roster as the team’s executive vice president of football operations. He had similar power when he coached the Jaguars from 1995-2002.

Interestingly enough, the Jaguars also gave general manager Dave Caldwell a two-year extension after hiring Coughlin and naming Doug Marrone the full-time head coach on Monday. Caldwell previously had control over Jacksonville’s roster, so it seems as if his responsibilities have been scaled back.

Obviously, Coughlin felt joining the Jaguars’ front office was a great opportunity for him. He is still very popular with the franchise’s fans and owns a home in Jacksonville. While at least one NFL team was said to be interested in hiring Coughlin as a head coach, it makes more sense for a 70-year-old to take on an executive role.

