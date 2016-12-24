Tom Coughlin to interview with Jaguars this week

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made no secret of their interest in Tom Coughlin, and they apparently will interview the former head coach in the coming week.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says Coughlin will interview with the Jags this week. He says the former Jags and Giants coach could be interviewing for a head coach or “football czar” type of role with the team.

At 70, Coughlin would not be a long-term solution as a head coach for the Jags, which explains why the team might have interest in him for a front office type of role. Coughlin was the team’s first head coach in franchise history and later won two Super Bowls with the Giants. He has not coached since being fired after the 2015 season.

The Jags could have some competition for Coughlin as a separate report previously suggested the Bills wanted Coughlin. Buffalo still has Rex Ryan as its head coach, while the Jags have a vacancy.