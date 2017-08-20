Report: Tom Savage ‘firmly in control’ of Texans’ starting QB job

Deshaun Watson has generated a ton of hype in his first NFL offseason, but the Houston Texans are apparently tuning all that out when it comes to naming a starting quarterback for Week 1.

According to NFL reporter Benjamin Allbright, fourth-year quarterback Tom Savage remains “firmly in control” of the starting job after Houston’s second preseason game.

Spoke with Texans source who says some media may be pushing Watson, but Tom Savage is "firmly in control" of that QB race. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) August 20, 2017

While Watson has drawn the praise of coaches and teammates, Savage has done nothing that would convince Bill O’Brien and his staff that they need to consider starting a rookie in Week 1. In Saturday night’s win over the New England Patriots, Savage completed 8-of-9 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown. He finished with a passer rating of 149.1, and the Texans moved the ball extremely well in his two series.

In total, Savage is now 17-of-20 for 167 yards and a touchdown in five drives this preseason. He has already received public support from arguably the best player Houston has on offense, so it appears it would take an injury for Watson to end up starting when the regular season begins.