Tom Savage plans to ‘have some fun,’ ‘go rip it’ in starting debut

Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage has a rather simple plan for his starting debut on Saturday.

Savage, making his first start in place of the benched Brock Osweiler, seems to want to go the Brett Favre route and just have some fun out there gunslinging.

“It’s a great opportunity to go out there and kind of show what I can do,” Savage said Wednesday, via Conor Orr of NFL Media. “I got to execute what I need to do. I’m going to have some fun doing it and go rip it.”

So we’re keeping it simple. Probably wise, although perhaps coach Bill O’Brien will want to see some caution and measured game management as well. Oh, and try to avoid laser pointers. They were a problem for the last guy.