Sunday, January 1, 2017

Tom Savage struggles, leaves Texans game with concussion

January 1, 2017
by Grey Papke

The Houston Texans’ quarterback question is not getting a firm answer as they prepare for the playoffs, and now they’re dealing with a concussion.

Tom Savage left Sunday’s game to enter concussion protocol, but even after he was cleared, the Texans stuck with Brock Osweiler for a little while. Savage returned to the game at the very end of the first half, but all he did was take a knee to run out the clock.

At halftime, however, Savage was re-evaluated and diagnosed with a concussion, ruling him out for the rest of the game.

Savage was just 5-8 for 25 yards before the injury, failing to live up to his motto. Osweiler wasn’t a lot better, going 6-11 for 45 yards. None of this bodes well for Houston going forward. It remains to be seen if Savage will be available for the playoffs, though expect Houston and the NFL to have to answer some questions about why he was cleared to return before being diagnosed at halftime.


