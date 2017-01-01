Tom Savage struggles, leaves Texans game with concussion

The Houston Texans’ quarterback question is not getting a firm answer as they prepare for the playoffs, and now they’re dealing with a concussion.

Tom Savage left Sunday’s game to enter concussion protocol, but even after he was cleared, the Texans stuck with Brock Osweiler for a little while. Savage returned to the game at the very end of the first half, but all he did was take a knee to run out the clock.

Tom Savage getting medical attention on the sideline and, gulp, Brock Osweiler back at QB for the Texans — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 1, 2017

And Osweiler remains the QB for the Texans. No one does over-manipulated QB controversies with marginal passers like Bill O'Brien — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 1, 2017

Savage returns with 23 seconds left in first half. He took a knee. And it was a hell of a knee, best I've seen in a long time. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) January 1, 2017

At halftime, however, Savage was re-evaluated and diagnosed with a concussion, ruling him out for the rest of the game.

.@HoustonTexans injury update: QB Tom Savage was reevaluated at halftime and is OUT with a concussion. — Texans PR (@TexansPR) January 1, 2017

Savage was just 5-8 for 25 yards before the injury, failing to live up to his motto. Osweiler wasn’t a lot better, going 6-11 for 45 yards. None of this bodes well for Houston going forward. It remains to be seen if Savage will be available for the playoffs, though expect Houston and the NFL to have to answer some questions about why he was cleared to return before being diagnosed at halftime.