Sunday, August 6, 2017

Report: Tom Savage has ‘clearly’ been Texans’ best quarterback in camp

August 6, 2017
by Grey Papke

Tom Savage

Despite all the hype about DeShaun Watson, the signals coming out of Houston Texans camp clearly favor incumbent starting quarterback Tom Savage.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, Savage has been “terrific” throughout camp, and has done nothing to dissuade Houston from keeping him atop the depth chart as the season nears.

Despite a lot of positive talk about Watson, it’s Savage who has been earning the praise of his teammates. He looks likely to be the starting quarterback, at least when the season begins.

