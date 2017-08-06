Report: Tom Savage has ‘clearly’ been Texans’ best quarterback in camp

Despite all the hype about DeShaun Watson, the signals coming out of Houston Texans camp clearly favor incumbent starting quarterback Tom Savage.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, Savage has been “terrific” throughout camp, and has done nothing to dissuade Houston from keeping him atop the depth chart as the season nears.

Tom Savage has been terrific in the first 2 weeks of camp. He's clearly No. 1. Makes every throw, respected by teammates, knows this offense — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) August 5, 2017

Despite a lot of positive talk about Watson, it’s Savage who has been earning the praise of his teammates. He looks likely to be the starting quarterback, at least when the season begins.