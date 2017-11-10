Tommy Tuberville campaigning to become next AD at Auburn

Tommy Tuberville is looking to return to Auburn, but there is obviously no room for him as a head coach with Gus Malzahn having the Tigers ranked in the top 10 nationally. Instead, Tuberville wants to be Malzahn’s boss.

On Thursday, Tuberville told Mark Heim of “The Opening Kickoff” on WNSP-FM 105.5 that he would love to become the next athletic director at Auburn.

“I would love to help Auburn’s athletic program,” Tuberville said. “I don’t think there’s anyone more qualified than me. I know it. I know the people. I know the boosters, the alumni. I know the city, the community. I would love to talk to the president, whether I am a candidate or whether I can help.”

Tuberville coached at Auburn from 1999-2008, compiling a record of 84-40 in his 10 seasons with the team. He has since coached at Texas Tech and Cincinnati. Since he resigned from his position at Cincy, Tuberville has worked as a television analyst.

Auburn AD Jay Jacobs recently informed the school that he will step down on June 1, 2018, or “sooner if my successor is in place.” Tuberville believes Auburn’s athletic programs can be doing much more than they have in recent years, and he wants to be the man to help them fulfill their potential.

“I just want Auburn to get the full use out of everything they have because it is a great place,” he said. “I’ve always told people – even when I was there – you can’t worry about anyone else but Auburn.

“You can take it or leave it. But I don’t think there are many people who know it any better than me, not just Auburn, but the entire conference and the southeast. I’d love the opportunity to help Auburn become successful as it can be.”

Tuberville has gotten himself into trouble with his mouth at times in the past, which is something Auburn would likely take into consideration. He’s certainly been around the sport long enough, but the higher-ups at Auburn may go for a safer choice with more experience.