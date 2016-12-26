Tony Dungy reaffirms that he is done coaching ‘for sure’

Tony Dungy continues to make it clear that he is still retired.

Dungy, who retired from the Indianapolis Colts in 2008, has been linked in league circles to the Jacksonville Jaguars job. The Hall of Famer made unequivocally clear, however, that his coaching career is finished.

“I am done with that for sure,” Dungy told Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk when asked about coaching again.

And there you have it. Dungy’s name doesn’t come up a lot in coaching vacancies, and it probably has to do with the fact that he’s been very firm in his desire to stay retired for quite a while now. If you ever hear Dungy’s name linked to an opening, you’re probably pretty safe in dismissing it as a bad rumor.