Tony Romo says he is ‘99.9 percent done’ with NFL

Tony Romo won’t completely close the door on his NFL career.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback told 105.3 The Fan’s Ben and Skin Show that he is “99.9 percent done” playing in the NFL.

Tony Romo on with @BenandSkin asked about the possibility of playing again in the NFL: "I'm 99.9 percent done." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 20, 2017

Romo retired during the offseason and took up a position on CBS’s lead NFL broadcast team.

Romo has said before he’s done. This isn’t a total repudiation of this, but he’s going to some lengths to keep his options open. Is he likely retired? Yes. But he’s certainly willing to keep just that flicker of hope alive for everyone.