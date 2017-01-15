Troy Aikman adds to Cowboys’ QB conflict with Romo praise

A full quarter of Sunday’s playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers didn’t even pass before calls began for Tony Romo to replace Dak Prescott.

The Packers got out to a hot start and led 14-3 when the calls for Romo came. Then when the score became 21-3, things really got out of hand, with FOX TV analyst Troy Aikman even talking about what Romo can bring to the table.

“There’s no question Romo gives them the opportunity for more big plays,” Aikman said as the Cowboys began their possession down 21-3.

His announcing partner Joe Buck then questioned him for bringing up Romo so early in the game.

“I’m not suggesting they should do anything, but if this continues…” Aikman said.

Sure enough, minutes after Aikman added fuel to the controversy, Prescott moved the team down the field and hit Dez Bryant for a 40-yard touchdown to make it 21-10.

Romo certainly has put up more gaudy passing statistics than Prescott, but Dak’s the one who led the Cowboys to the No. 1 seed in the conference. He may be a rookie, but how can you discount what he’s done this season? And calling for him to be benched after just three drives seems too premature.