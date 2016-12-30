Tony Romo reportedly expected to see playing time in Week 17

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is reportedly expected to take snaps in his team’s regular season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

According to Adam Schefter and Todd Archer of ESPN.com, Prescott is going to start but will not play the whole game. Both Romo and Mark Sanchez are expected to see playing time, though it is unclear exactly how much.

Romo has not appeared in a regular season game since he broke his collarbone last Thanksgiving. He suffered a back injury in an Aug. 25 preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, and Prescott stepped in to lead the Cowboys to an NFC-best 13-2 record. The Cowboys have said that they do not believe Romo needs in-game reps to be ready to go if Prescott gets injured, but it appears they will get him some in Week 17.

If you believe this report about the reason Romo did not play last Monday night despite Dallas having a 21-point lead, it’s somewhat strange that he might play on Sunday. The Cowboys don’t want to risk Prescott suffering an injury, but Romo would be just as valuable to the team if the rookie did go down. Assuming Romo does play, it will probably be for a few hand-offs and safer plays.