Thursday, February 16, 2017

Tony Romo reportedly expects Cowboys to release him

February 16, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Tony Romo

Tony Romo believes he is going to be able to choose which team he plays for next season, as the star quarterback reportedly expects the Dallas Cowboys to release him.

While there have been plenty of rumblings about the Cowboys exploring trades for Romo, ESPN’s Ed Werder reports that Romo is of the belief that the team will cut him. Werder also says Romo is planning on playing at least two more seasons.

Romo has a very close relationship with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, so it would not be surprising if Jones makes it easier on the 37-year-old by granting him his release. A trade would be complicated to begin with, especially since teams know Dallas can’t keep Romo at his current salary with Dak Prescott cemented in a starting role.


