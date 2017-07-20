Tony Romo thinks Ezekiel Elliott will ‘be fine’

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is backing running back Ezekiel Elliott to get himself straightened out.

The second-year running back has been embroiled in legal trouble, but Romo, speaking to 105.3 The Fan’s Ben and Skin, chalked Elliott’s issues up to making bad choices at a young age, and he firmly believes Elliott will figure things out eventually.

Tony Romo on with @BenandSkin today, talking about Ezekiel Elliott: pic.twitter.com/7PgxuP4yyu — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 20, 2017

Elliott received some good legal news on Wednesday, but he is by no means out of the woods yet, particularly with NFL investigators. It’s clear, though, that Romo, having spent a year in a locker room with him, is a fan.