Tony Romo on possible comeback: ‘I’m done’

Anyone still harboring a hope or belief that Tony Romo will eventually return to the NFL now has evidence to suggest otherwise straight from the man himself.

Romo, now a CBS broadcaster, told NFL Total Access on Wednesday that he has given no thought to a comeback and is well and truly retired.

“Oh yeah, probably a good chance. We’ll see how it plays out. I think you’ll find — I’m joking,” Romo said when asked about a comeback, via Marc Sessler of NFL.com. “Like I said before, I’m done.”

This is notable as the first instance where Romo has unequivocally called himself retired. He’s offered a similar sentiment before, but he’d always left just enough room in his words to leave the door open a crack on a return.