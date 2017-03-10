Tony Romo receiving interest from FOX, other TV networks

Tony Romo will have no shortage of suitors this year as he decides his future.

Not only is Romo receiving interest from various NFL teams, but there are also several TV networks who are interested in his services.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that FOX would like to replace John Lynch with Romo.

Fox Sports would like to replace John Lynch with….Tony Romo, per sources. Other networks also interested. Romo's goal remains to play. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2017

Lynch left to take the 49ers GM job.

Romo turns 37 next month and is coming off a back injury. The year before, he had multiple collarbone injuries.

He is unlikely to continue playing much longer, but we anticipate him at least playing this coming season — perhaps for one of these two teams. After that, he’ll have plenty of options in TV. Also keep in mind there is some speculation he could even retire.