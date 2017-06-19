Tony Romo told Jason Witten to keep focused on team after quarterback switch

Even as his Dallas Cowboys career hung in the balance, Tony Romo was taking a team-first mentality.

Longtime Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, Romo’s best friend and favorite target, was particularly impacted by Dak Prescott’s ascension to the top of the depth chart — but it was Romo, he said, who helped keep him focused on the team.

“Tony was the first one to say it to me: ‘Don’t allow my situation to get in the way of what was happening to this football team last year,'” Witten said, via Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram. “As the off-season unfolded and he made the decision to join CBS, there is a day or two where you think, ‘Wow, look how quickly this has gone.’ I always think there is an appreciation of the guys you are able to do it with, and they are going on to new chapters in their life.”

Witten made clear that, though Romo is gone now, he remains firmly committed to the organization and his teammates.

“As I told these guys, I’m all in without restrictions,” Witten said. “Everything I got is into it. I think it would be too selfish if the thought (of retiring) even entered my mind. I know what goes into it. It’s full commitment on my end.”

It is clear that Witten has great love and admiration for Romo, but he’s moving into a new chapter of his career now. The 35-year-old is now the undisputed veteran leader of the Cowboys, and looks ready to rise to the challenge.

