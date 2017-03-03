Report: Tony Romo market likely limited to four teams

Tony Romo is reportedly likely to land with one of four teams whenever and however the Dallas Cowboys choose to part ways with him.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Romo “covets” the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos. La Canfora has also heard that the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers have done some background work on Romo and may launch a pursuit when Dallas finally makes him available, be it by trade or release. Those last two seem more like pipe dreams given how far away both teams are from playoff contention.

Romo would also be very interested in the Kansas City Chiefs, but as was previously reported, they are committed to Alex Smith as their quarterback.

Realistically, the Broncos and Texans seem like they’d be strong frontrunners. They’re both playoff contenders, which Romo is said to want. The Broncos may be the favorite if the money is right, though Houston is looking like a strong possibility as well.