Report: Tony Romo not bothered by Cowboys stalling on release

Tony Romo apparently isn’t too upset that the Dallas Cowboys have stalled on releasing him to try to find a trade instead.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Romo isn’t too concerned by the lack of movement on his status. He’s described as a “cool customer” who is aware that it’s a matter of if, not when, he’ll find a new team. Romo also knows he’ll draw plenty of interest on the open market, whenever he hits it.

La Canfora also shot down the notion of Romo retiring to go into broadcasting, saying it will be a few more years before the quarterback considers that route.

Ultimately, the Cowboys will, in all likelihood, eventually have to relent on trying to trade Romo. He’s simply not drawing interest that way, and it’s only going to happen if Dallas gives in and releases him.