Report: Tony Romo ‘not a top priority’ for Broncos

It doesn’t sound like the Dallas Cowboys should be holding their breath on an enticing Tony Romo trade offer from the Denver Broncos.

Troy Renck of Denver7 reported Saturday that the Broncos have not changed their stance on Romo. He is not a trade target and the Broncos would only be interested if he were released, and isn’t even a big priority in the team’s offseason plans.

No change on Romo/#Broncos. Not inclined to trade for him. Any interest would be as a free agent. It's not a top priority. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/HOiWJ8eyuo — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) March 11, 2017

They are interested in their terms. Same as with Kaepernick last year. If the price is right, etc. Otherwise, have a starter in Siemian https://t.co/Mb7UUj0elj — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) March 11, 2017

In their building it's never been top priority. Would they have interest as free agent? Yes. But pieces have to fit. This is not Manning 2.0 https://t.co/81F0sunyv4 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) March 11, 2017

The Broncos are treating Romo as a luxury item. If they can get him, great. If not, they seem content to stay the course and give the job back to Trevor Siemian. It’s why the Cowboys are having a very hard time finding a trade partner as they try to get something in return for their quarterback.