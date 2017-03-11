Ad Unit
Report: Tony Romo ‘not a top priority’ for Broncos

March 11, 2017
by Grey Papke

It doesn’t sound like the Dallas Cowboys should be holding their breath on an enticing Tony Romo trade offer from the Denver Broncos.

Troy Renck of Denver7 reported Saturday that the Broncos have not changed their stance on Romo. He is not a trade target and the Broncos would only be interested if he were released, and isn’t even a big priority in the team’s offseason plans.

The Broncos are treating Romo as a luxury item. If they can get him, great. If not, they seem content to stay the course and give the job back to Trevor Siemian. It’s why the Cowboys are having a very hard time finding a trade partner as they try to get something in return for their quarterback.


