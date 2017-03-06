Tony Romo might sign a ‘pay-as-you-play’ contract

The Dallas Cowboys are still trying to trade Tony Romo before they grant the veteran quarterback his outright release. Regardless of which route the team takes, Romo is likely going to have to agree to some sort of contract restructure. One option that might interest a contending team is a “pay-as-you-play” arrangement.

In an appearance on PFT Live Monday, Clarence Hill of the Fort-Worth Star Telegram speculated that Romo could sign a contract with the Denver Broncos or some other team that would pay him based on the amount of games he played and was available for.

“He’s made a lot of money and he’s gotten paid, but the notion that Mike Glennon could get $14-16 million — it’s crazy to think Tony would have to take less,” Hill said. “Tony might have to take a Greg Hardy-type contract where it’s based on games played and games available. That may help with taking less on the front end but getting it on the back end, based on his ability to stay healthy and lead a team to success. It might be an incentive-laden, game-by-game type of situation.”

Romo has cap hits for the next three seasons that average around $24 million, and he wants to play for a contender. If he wanted to earn top dollar, there are teams that would have no problem paying him that kind of money. But if he wants a shot at competing for a championship, he is going to have to compromise.

If Romo ends up where many believe he will, signing a team-friendly contract will be critical.