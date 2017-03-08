Tony Romo will reportedly be released Thursday

Tony Romo will get the opportunity to speak to any team he wants on the first day of the new league year.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Romo will be released by the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.

Cowboys are releasing Tony Romo on Thursday, sources tell @toddarcher and me. Let the Romo recruiting in Houston and Denver begin. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2017

As Schefter notes, the 36-year-old will likely be chased by both the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans, who are probably his two likeliest landing spots. They also look to be the two teams he’s most interested in joining. Whatever the case, Romo will finally be free to visit teams and discuss terms on Thursday, ending weeks of rumor and speculation.