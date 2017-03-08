Ad Unit
Tony Romo will reportedly be released Thursday

March 8, 2017
by Grey Papke

Tony Romo

Tony Romo will get the opportunity to speak to any team he wants on the first day of the new league year.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Romo will be released by the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.

As Schefter notes, the 36-year-old will likely be chased by both the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans, who are probably his two likeliest landing spots. They also look to be the two teams he’s most interested in joining. Whatever the case, Romo will finally be free to visit teams and discuss terms on Thursday, ending weeks of rumor and speculation.


