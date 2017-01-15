Tony Romo reportedly wants to be traded to Broncos

The Dallas Cowboys have yet to say anything publicly about their future plans for Tony Romo, but the veteran quarterback is reportedly eyeing one potential landing spot if the team decides to trade him.

According NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Romo would prefer to be traded to the Denver Broncos if he is moved. However, John Elway may not be interested.

Was asked about #Cowboys’ plans for Tony Romo in 2017. No secret, #Broncos are his No. 1 spot. I’m told DEN is not inclined to trade for him — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2017

Romo will turn 37 in April, and his injury history is well documented. While there are plenty of teams that could use quarterback help, Rapoport has heard trading Romo may not be an easy task.

From opposing executives, trading Tony Romo may be harder than imagined. #Cowboys could even hold him until a QB injury in the spring/summer — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2017

It makes sense that Romo would want to go to Denver, as the Broncos are just two years removed from winning a championship and still have an elite defense. We already saw how well that career path worked for Peyton Manning.

If you believe what Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said about Romo, you might be inclined to think the quarterback will stick around in Dallas. However, it seems more likely that Romo would retire before he spends another season in a backup role.