Ad Unit
Sunday, January 15, 2017

Tony Romo reportedly wants to be traded to Broncos

January 15, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Tony Romo

The Dallas Cowboys have yet to say anything publicly about their future plans for Tony Romo, but the veteran quarterback is reportedly eyeing one potential landing spot if the team decides to trade him.

According NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Romo would prefer to be traded to the Denver Broncos if he is moved. However, John Elway may not be interested.

Romo will turn 37 in April, and his injury history is well documented. While there are plenty of teams that could use quarterback help, Rapoport has heard trading Romo may not be an easy task.

It makes sense that Romo would want to go to Denver, as the Broncos are just two years removed from winning a championship and still have an elite defense. We already saw how well that career path worked for Peyton Manning.

If you believe what Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said about Romo, you might be inclined to think the quarterback will stick around in Dallas. However, it seems more likely that Romo would retire before he spends another season in a backup role.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus